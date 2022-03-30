Foo Fighters Cancel All Shows Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Following the sudden death drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday, March 25, The Foo Fighters have cancelled all their scheduled tour dates.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,”The band released a statement. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins was on tour in South America with The Foo Fighters when he died. His last show with them took place at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20. They had more than a year of touring ahead with dates all over the globe through December. Rolling Stone contacted us to find out if the Foo Fighters plan to perform at this Sunday’s Grammys.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia as the band was preparing for a show at the Festival Estéro Picnic. The Bogotá municipal government issued a statement confirming that the city’s emergency services received a call about a patient complaining of “chest pain.”The first thing they did was to try and help. “resuscitation maneuvers”Hawkins but he was declared deceased. The exact cause of Hawkins’ death has not yet been established, but the Attorney General for Colombia indicated that at least 10 substances had been found in Hawkins. These included antidepressants, opioids, and benzodiazepines.

Hawkins was loved by many music fans and peers, including Miley Cyrus, Perry Farrell and Tom Morello. Elton John called Hawkins “one of the greatest drummers and a true musician,” while Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said, “I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words…. ‘Drummers stick together!’ Damn right brother”