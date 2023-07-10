Foo Fighters announced an additional date for 2024, which is explained in the ticket price list.

The American rock band has announced an additional UK date after high demand – here are the 2024 Foo Fighters ticket prices explained.

Fans have been buzzing over Foo Fighters‘ string of dates in the UK next summer after they had a surprise performance at Glastonbury Festival. The band headlines seven gigs as part of their Everything or Nothing at All tour and we have the lowdown on ticket prices if you want to see the band on one of their gigs in the UK.

Foo Fighters 2024 ticket prices

According to screenshots shared by fans on Twitter, the cheapest tickets were around £60 per person during the presale for dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham.

Standing tickets were around £90, while tickets with closer proximity to the stage and view, including seated tickets, were more than £100 per person.

One concertgoer tweeted their four admission passes at Manchester’s Emirates Stadium Old Trafford were priced at £300 with a £1.50 fee for a digital ticket.

Due to high demand, the rock band added an extra concert. The extra concert takes place on June 15, 2024, at Manchester’s Emirates Stadium Old Trafford.

The presale code that was sent to fans via email can be used to purchase tickets. This year, the deadline to register for the presale sale was on June 8. Anyone who submitted their information should have been sent a code that provided more details about the presale.

Pre-sale starts at 9am BST, Wednesday 28th June, and runs until 10pm BST, Thursday 29th June. The general sale begins at 9 am BST Friday, June 30, via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. More information can be found in this tweet:

Tour dates

Foo Fighters have announced that they will perform seven shows in the UK, as part of Everything or Nothing at All. The fans have asked for more dates to be added in Cardiff or London. Tour dates confirmed to date are: