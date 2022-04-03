Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

Will Smith has had a hectic week. After Chris Rock was mocked by Smith at the Oscars The actor was criticized for making a joke regarding his wife Jada Pinkett. He has received some support from Hollywood and the public. There have been several developments since last Sunday’s awards show, including the confirmation that Jada Pinkett Smith was indeed married. Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences . It seems that two of his movies are in jeopardy.

It was reported last summer that Will Smith would be the headliner for a Netflix thriller called “The Killer.” Fast & Loose. It’s now been reported, however, that the streaming giant has quietly put the movie on the back burner. As THR mentioned, this isn’t only the blow to the production as, only a week before the incident at the Oscars, director David Leitch had dropped out in favor of another project at Universal. The trade’s sources allege that the studio had been competing with the streamer for Leitch’s services and ultimately emerged victorious.

Before Fast & LooseThe film, which was to have been about an amnesiac crime boss was put on hold by Netflix. They were reportedly looking for a new director. According to sources, the streaming service made this a priority because the film’s lead actor was still receiving praises for his work. King RichardDuring the awards season.

It would also seem that one of Will Smith’s high-profile productions at Sony has also been paused. THR reports that The development of Bad Boys 4 The project will continue to be at a standstill until further notice. The sequel, which was highly anticipated, was previously reported to have been in development shortly following the release of the critically and financially successful installment in 2020. According to the trade, Smith was given 40 pages of screenplay in advance of the Academy Awards.

Other projects are also in various stages of production. His historical drama EmancipationAlthough the film has been posted, Apple TV+ apparently hasn’t officially dated it. The film was believed to have been released this year. There’s also the Recent confirmation I Am Legend Following Consider this: It is also starring Michael B. Jordan.

Following the Oscars Chris Rock received a formal apology from Will Smith Who? We declined to press charges He was rebuked. Since then, more details have been reported about the events. The Academy claimed this week that they had received additional information. Smith was asked to quit the show. Following the incident. A second report has however been submitted. called out the organization’s story . The telecast’s Will Packer, the producer, has also shed some lights Find out what happened behind the scenes as the slap took place.

How the Academy Awards debacle affects Will Smith’s career in the long term remains to be seen. But given this latest report, there’s a possibility that news on his other business dealings could surface sooner rather than later.