Flys in the home can be eliminated in minutes with this 50-pound hack

Just 50 pence can be spent on a simple hack to eliminate flies in your home.

Insects invade British homes when doors and window are left wide open during the summer months.

3 It’s easy to keep flies away this summer using this hack Credit: Vanessa Schilling/Facebook

3 Many British households are infested with flies during summer. Credit: Getty

Citrus and clove smells repel mosquitoes as well as flies, so it is the ideal insect repellent.

Tesco offers a pack of 5g clove scents at just 15p for a single lemon.

To release juice, gently squeeze lemons once daily.

Hudson Lambert, an expert in fly control has provided other tips for homeowners who are looking to eliminate flies.

A pest control specialist advises Brits not to allow bugs into the home.

Hudson says that you should inspect your doors, windows and walls for any gaps or cracks they may use to get into the home.

A simple tip to eliminate flies is by properly storing your food and cleaning up crumbs in the home.

Hudson suggests that you keep your floor clean and loose food tightly sealed to avoid attracting bugs.

He said: “If your pets are animals, never let them leave their water bowls for long periods of time.

“In the garden, especially around summertime, dropped ice lollies are huge ant attractants – so make sure you mop up the melted bits!”