Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti 3 LIVE RESULTS : Stream and TV as Money takes on the mob boss’ grandson in this latest

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III – Welcome to the ring!

Floyd Mayweather BACK! He is set to fight John Gotti in a boxing match that should prove to be incredibly exciting.

‘Money’ was last in action earlier this year as he took on Aaron Chalmers in a London bout.

Before that, Mayweather took on Deji and stopped him in the sixth round of their Dubai fight.

Mayweather (46) has earned millions in recent years from fighting exhibition fights.

Gotti III, the grandson of Gambino crime boss John Gotti, is an MMA fighter with a record of 5-1.

And he’s never competed in a boxing ring before, and he couldn’t have picked a harder fight for his debut.