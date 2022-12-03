Florida Woman Fatally Abducts His Mother for Having ‘Never Made Him a Man’

A Florida man allegedly stabbed his mother to death after getting upset about her not pushing him to be a man, Policing say.

Matthew Stewart Sisley, 21, confessed to investigators he intentionally murdered his mother and accidentally stabbed his sister, according to police.

The mother was found dead by local police when they arrived at the scene of an attack on Nov. 29. Also, the victims’ daughter was found with extensive lacerations to her hands by police.

Sisley was taken from his home, and taken in to police for questioning. He confessed that he had been involved in the stabbings.

When the detective asked why Sisley stabbed his mother he allegedly responded by saying “because she never pushed me to be a man,” according to police.

He also said he doesn’t regret the fatal stabbing.

“I would do it again,” Sisley allegedly told police.

Sisley is currently in custody in the Osceola County Jail and is facing charges on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and murder, premeditated, according to jail records.