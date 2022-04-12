Florida Teen Died After Body Armor Shooting: Police

A 16-year-old died after police said he and another teen were taking turns shooting at one another.

Belleview, Florida police say the two teens were wearing body armor.

Joshua Vining is facing aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm charge, police said.

Belleview Police said officers responded to a shooting incident earlier this month, on April 3. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. was shot inside a home. The teen was transferred to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries, police said.

During their investigation, detectives learned that another teen, identified as Joshua Vining, allegedly shot Broad, according to police.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor,” police said in a statement. “Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest, and he was struck.”

According to CNN, citing a probable cause affidavit, the medical examiner determined that Broad was struck in the chest by a single gunshot. The incident was recorded on video, per the report.

Vining was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm. Police said another teen, Colton Whitler, who was interviewed as a witness to the incident, gave authorities “inaccurate information” about what took place.

Whitler was also taken into custody for providing false information to law enforcement, Belleview Police said. As CNN reported, jail records show Vining paid a $30,000 bond last Friday, April 8.