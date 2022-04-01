Florida Police Release Bodycam Video in Shooting of Daniel Knight. Man Killed at Niece’s Wedding Ceremony

Police released body camera video in February of the fatal shooting of an unidentified guest at a Florida wedding reception.

Janisha and Gionni Paul were celebrating their nuptials at a popular venue in Winter Park with their closest friends and family, including the bride’s uncle, Daniel Knight, a dad of four.

A 911 caller reported Knight acting drunk as the reception ended.

“He’s trying to beat people up. He’s yelling. He’s grabbing an older woman and shoving her. It’s getting bad. It’s getting pretty violent,”The caller replied.

A bodycam video of cops pulling up to the scene has been released. Police said they tried to “deescalate”However, claim Knight lunged towards two officers. They said that the taser was useless.

Police say Knight continued assaulting one of the officers, and that’s when they opened fire at him. Pandemonium broke out after seven shots were fired by an officer.

“The dude hit me, man. He punched me out, man, he punched me out,”Video of the officer speaking.

Knight was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

After the new video was released, lawyers for his grieving family said, “The only thing the video establishes is that Daniel Knight did not deserve to die.”

Winter Park Police Department stated that there were fears the suspect would grab an unconscious officer’s firearm. While the investigation continues, the officers involved have been placed on desk duty.