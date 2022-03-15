Florida judge makes autopsy records permanent ban

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu issued a permanent injunction to Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters during a court hearing. Family members filed a lawsuit to stop release of records from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the local medical examiner’s offices relating to the investigation into Saget’s murder.

Saget, 65 years old, was found dead in a room at Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9. Saget had been performing in the area as part of a stand up tour.

Saget died in An accidental blow to the headAccording to the medical examiner, this is likely due to a fall backward. An autopsy report revealed that Saget had abrasions to his scalp, a fracture in his skull’s base, injuries around his eyes, bruises to his brain, and bleeding between his brain and the tissue covering it. Saget didn’t have any illegal drugs or toxic chemicals in his body, according to a toxicology report.

During the autopsy and investigation into Saget’s death, the medical examiner and sheriff created graphic videos and photos as well as audio recordings. These records cannot be made public under state law. However, the family lawsuit claims that some media outlets have already requested such records.