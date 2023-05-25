Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized for tweeting 2024 presidential announcement

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Florida’s governor has taken off the gloves. Ron DeSantis has launched his campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination. Trump mocks DeSantis’ decision to make the announcement on Twitter. Donald Trump has said that “he desperately needs a character transplant, and they’re not available medically yet”. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano said that the scrutiny on the most serious challenger of former president Trump has increased now that the campaign is official.

Latest News

Previous article
Three surprising reasons for itchy bums – when to see your doctor

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact