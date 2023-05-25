Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized for tweeting 2024 presidential announcement

Florida’s governor has taken off the gloves. Ron DeSantis has launched his campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination. Trump mocks DeSantis’ decision to make the announcement on Twitter. Donald Trump has said that “he desperately needs a character transplant, and they’re not available medically yet”. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano said that the scrutiny on the most serious challenger of former president Trump has increased now that the campaign is official.
