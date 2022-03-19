Florida Bridgetender Convicted of Manslaughter in the Death of Carol Wright, Woman who Fell When Bridge was Opened

A Florida bridgetender operating a drawbridge opened as a 79 year-old woman tried to cross the bridge. She was then struck to death.

Artissua Paulk, 43, was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter through culpable negligence.

Carol Wright was riding her bike along the Royal Park Bridge. This route is one she used to take from her West Palm Beach home to her Palm Beach bookstore. Wright was only halfway across the bridge at the time and couldn’t get off her bike. She fell to her death.

The bridgetender made a handwritten report detailing the incident. “someone was banging on [the] door. [A] guy said a lady fell in the water.”

Police said Paulk told them she performed the proper safety checks before raising the bridge, including making two warning announcements over the speakers. After performing a check, Paulk stated that she did not see anyone on the bridge. Paulk was found to be clean of drugs and alcohol by police. She also stated that she wasn’t on her phone at the time.

Lance Ivey, an attorney for Wright’s family, said Wright tried to hang on “for dear life” before her death.

“She’s literally hanging on for dear life,”He said. “Clinging with her 79-year-old arms for several minutes. She gave it a valiant effort; unfortunately, her arms gave out.”

Inside Edition discovered that there is a loud sound warning pedestrians to leave the bridge. The bridge barriers then go down 60 seconds later. The bridge then opens in two minutes.

“I guarantee you she was trying valiantly to get off this bridge, tried valiantly to save her life,”Ivey stated.

Wright leaves behind his niece.

“I would have panicked, who wouldn’t have?”Jill Sanchez, her niece, stated. “At 79 years old, we like to think your senses are sharp, who knows what you would do in that situation.”