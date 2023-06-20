Florida Boy 6, Held in Cage Before Drowned In Tub, Deputies Said

Florida couple behind bars for the death of 6-year old boy

Anthony Rouse died on April 24, just two days after his birthday. Polk County Sheriff’s Office The following are some examples of how to get started: Polk County Fire Rescue A child had drowned in a bath.

The booking sheets for both defendants indicate that a second investigation was conducted into the incident, and Anthony’s home. This led to Alize Seymore’s husband Tre and Anthony’s mom being arrested on several counts of abuse.

Alize and Tre claim to be innocent, and Tre has denied the allegations against him. Anthony had been in the bath alone, both Alize and Tre told police.

Alize faces a second charge, tampering a witness. She allegedly threatened to choke one of her kids if they told police what they saw the day the child drowned.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy writes that in an affidavit submitted to the court, the child Alize was threatening witnessed Tre drowning Anthony.

CRIMINAL affidavit of ALIZE SEEMORE

This interview will cover a variety of topics [redacted] He said that he lied in his CPT interview because he was afraid to be honest. [Redacted] Alize warned him that he would be scared if he told the truth [Tre] Would you go to jail if [Tre] If she goes to prison, she’ll choke [redacted]”, reads the affidavit. “During an interview, [redacted] Tre revealed that the victim had been in trouble because he stole food. As a result of this, Tre brought the victim to the bathroom so they could “swim.”

According to the affidavit, the boy told the deputies “swimming means drowning”, and that “drowning means holding the victim’s face underwater.”

Deputies reported that the child said Anthony was locked in a small cage with Alize, who would either pay or provide candy for them to beat him up. In addition, he said that Tre “performs a chokehold on all the boys to get them to go to sleep.”

The TRE SEYMORE Criminal Affidavit

According to the affidavit, the bathroom in which Anthony drowned as well as the bedroom of the children were both without electricity. The clothing worn by the children and walls were also covered with urine and feces. According to the deputies, all doors leading to these rooms had been locked on the outside.

The affidavit states that “Alize, Tre and others often discussed the idea of putting a victim in a cage to torture them and punish her maliciously.” The affidavit states that Alize, Tre and others used [the other children] Assistants can help hide the victim and put him in a cage from anyone who comes to your home.”

In the affidavit, it is stated that Tre would select a victim to ‘take swimming’ in a cruel punishment and torture. In addition to these findings and the neglectful observations at the scene, the investigation reveals that Tre and Alize have been abusing and neglecting the victim for years.

One of the texts collected was one Alize sent to Tre the day Antony drowned. She wrote: “I want him adopted.”