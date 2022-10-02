Florida Begins Long Hurricane Ian Recovery Theme Parks Reopen – Update

UPDATE: Authorities have raised the death toll from Hurricane Ian to more than 77, with an estimated 1,100 people rescued from flooding. Officials warn that floodwaters may recede in areas contaminated with homes and increase the risk of flooding-related deaths.

EARLIER:Florida continued to dig out from Hurricane Ian’s destruction today as authorities assessed the death and damage.

Officials announced Saturday morning that they anticipate the death toll to exceed 50.

27 of the 31 confirmed victims were Floridans. According to Gov. Roy Cooper, four people were killed in North Carolina. Roy Cooper stated Saturday. Ian made his way northwards through central North Carolina on Saturday, which is now known as a tropical hurricane. After striking the coast of South Carolina, it was now heading towards Virginia.

Carmine Marceno, Sheriff of Lee County who oversees badly damaged Fort Myers, said the number of confirmed deaths reached 35 in his jurisdiction alone. Marceno stated that more than 600 survivors were stranded. Recovered from their homes so far.

A few other places in the state were also starting to return back to normal.

After being closed for three consecutive days by Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme park operations resumed today. It’s “Halloween Horror Nights”Tonight, the office will be open.

Disney’s Walt Disney World theme park was reopened in Orlando, Florida on Friday. “phased approach.”All four Walt Disney World parks are open as of today

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 2. Winter Summerland Miniature Golf & Fairways Miniature Golf will be temporarily closed. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.

The National Football League has scrapped its contingency plans to move Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay BuccaneersMinnesota. The game will continue to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as originally scheduled.

The U.S. Bank Stadium was chosen by the NFL in Minneapolis As a contingency website for the game after the Bucs The area had been evacuated because of Hurricane Ian.