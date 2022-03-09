Florence Pugh, in Early Talks to Join “Dune”: Part 2

Florence Pugh is being talked about joining the cast of “Dune: Part Two,”According to a person with knowledge of the project.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the sequel. It is scheduled for release October 2023.

As the last scene in the first film suggests, “Dune: Part Two”Paul Atreides (Timothee Charamet) will continue to train under the supervision of Jessica Ferguson and the Fremen at Arrakis his powers of foresight, mind control, and his mother. Chani (Zendaya) becomes both a lover and a guide to Paul as he slowly grows in power among the Fremen as their prophesized messiah; and considering how Jessica’s role was expanded by Denis Villeneuve to give her more emotional depth, it wouldn’t be surprising for “Part Two”To make Chani a hero in her very own right.

Paul’s foresight scenes “Dune”This foreshadows much of what’s to come in the sequel. You can expect Dave Bautista, the bloodthirsty Glossu Rapban, to be involved in the conflict when it happens.

Pugh is being considered for the role of Princess Irulan, the daughter Emperor Shaddam IV who sent the Atreides clan to Arrakis. Casting for the Emperor role is underway as well. Pugh is also in contention for the lead role in Universal’s “Madonna” biopic. She is currently in production on Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”Curtis Brown and Brillstein Entertainment rep Pugh.

Warner Bros. has already set a release date “Dune: Part Two”October 20, 2023

“Dune”Is currently streaming on HBO Max. The worldwide box office grossed more than $400 million for the first film.

Legendary did not comment.