Florence Pugh in a New Role ‘Dune Part 2’

Though Part 1 is in the home stretch of its award season campaign, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune Part TwoAccording to sources, Deadline has heard that Florence Pugh is currently in negotiations with the company to join its cast. Although not confirmed, sources claim she will play Princess Irulan, the eldest child to Emperor Shaddam Korrino IV. She will join returning cast members that include Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin with director, producer and co-screenwriter Denis Villeneuve also returning.

Legendary did not comment. The film’s production is set to begin this summer and will be completed by October 20, 2023.

Even with Part 1Even though the film is still being shown on HBO Max day-and-date, it still managed to succeed in theaters. The film’s opening weekend was $41million, which exceeded expectations. This led to quick approval for a sequel, weeks later. To date, the film has earned $400 million worldwide and $108 million in domestic box-office. It has also been nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture.

Pugh, an Oscar-nominated actress, is coming off a great year that saw her introduction to Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow, where she played Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena. She would reprise the role of Yelena in Marvel’s HawkeyeMCU fans love the character and series quickly became a favourite.

She is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated Oppenheimer, The Netflix pic also stars Cillian Murphy (Emily Blunt), Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and was just completed. The Wonder. Curtis Brown and Brillstein Entertainment rep her.