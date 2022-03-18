Florence Pugh and Zach Braff both did it on the red carpet this week, but each did it completely solo

I don’t know about you, but I always find the dynamics of celebrity couples fascinating to observe. Let’s take, for instance, Zach Braff (actor) and Florence Pugh (actor), who began dating in 2019, after they met on set of In The It takes time to get thereShort film. Their 21-year-old age gap has drawn a lot of online criticism, which Pugh called “ridiculous,”They have remained committed to one another despite everything. Interestingly, though, the two both killed it on the red carpet this week – yet both did it totally solo.

Now I know what you are thinking: How Sway? What has happened? Is the couple split? They are not. Nothing is so sinister about the couple. It appears that Florence Pugh was joined by Zach Braff at their respective red carpet events on the same night.

Florence Pugh Wears Full Silk and Diamonds

Particularly, the Black WidowLast night, star had to be in merry-old London, England. Per Daily MailShe started the evening in a black mini dress for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. (Florence Pugh isn’t there for a specific nomination, just showing up and out.) Later on, Pugh was seen in an altogether new ensemble – a pink silk Halpern creation – on the red carpet for Netflix’s after party, as well as the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co fashion and film party. You can see her Instagram highlights from the night here.

Zach Braff Flies Solo For Latest Film’s Opening Night

At the same time, over five thousand miles away, Florence Pugh’s boyfriend Zach Braff was stunting solo on the Dozens are cheaper remake’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles. The reviews are already in for Braff and co-star Gabrielle Union’s lead turns in the film, but for our purposes here, we’ll just say Braff definitely gets an A+ for his pin-stripe suit for the occasion.

Zach Braff of course wasn’t entirely alone at the Dozens are cheaper premiere. He was also joined by the rest of the cast of the Disney production, along with some of their noteworthy significant others (that don’t include Florence Pugh). As you can see, there’s nothing quite like Dwayne Wade’s red carpet appearance.

It is clear that Florence Pugh, Zach Braff, and Zach Braff are very busy people. Things could get even more chaotic with the casting of the former in Dune 2. Pugh’s role in Don’t Worry DarlingThe film, which was made even more steamy by Harry Styles as co-star, is scheduled for release on September 23, 2022. She has two other movies in post and two in the midst of filming, one a Christopher Nolan entity and the other with boo-thang Zach Braff at the helm as director/writer/producer.

They will most likely be spending some quality time together in the midst of their amazing careers. At the very least, it hasn’t been a 10-year red carpet hiatus like for Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend… To keep tabs on Zach Braff, Florence Pugh and other stars’ upcoming projects, bookmark the upcoming 2022 movie releases!