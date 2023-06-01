Florda’s Man who Lost an Arm to Alligator Attack in Bar speaks Out

A Florida man’s agonizing moment after losing his arm to an Alligator was captured on video.

Jordan Rivera was able to survive, but he only had one arm when he left the hospital. He sat with his friend and talked about what happened.

He and his friends were about to leave Bandito‘s Restaurant in Port Charlotte, Florida, when he decided to relieve himself in a nearby pond because the bathroom line was too long.

Jordan tells us, “I walked to the pond and made a small trip out.”

He was suddenly attacked by an alligator after midnight.

“Next thing I know, I’m waking up in the hospital, dude,” says Jordan. “My arm’s wrapped up, I’m sedated.”

Jordan is not certain what happened, but he believes that he might have fallen on the floor.

Jordan says, “It happened all in a quick minute or less than that.”

The man also said that an Army veteran and a friend saved his life in a time of crisis, referring to them as his “lifesvaers.”

Alligators were identified on the next day and put down.

Jordan, meanwhile, is trying to make the best of things and claims that it could have been worse.

“It’s not that bad. I still have my life and that’s how I look at it,” says Jordan. I can still shower and bathe myself – these are the necessities of life.

You can also find out more about the A-Team here. GoFundMe Jordanians can now get help with their medical costs.