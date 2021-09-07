Flintstones Trailer Watch on HBO Max!

The Flintstones It’s not surprising that Warner Bros. creatives would love to revive one of the most beloved family sitcoms ever, so it’s not surprising they want to do new projects. HBO Max will soon release a new spin on the series, while Elizabeth Banks is busy with a sequel series for adults called Bedrock. Flinstonesuniverse for all age groups Yabba-Dabba DinosaursA new animated show that centers on Pebbles (the daughter of Fred and Wilma) and Bamm–Bamm (“the son of Barney Rubble”) Please see the following: Release HBO Max has revealed a new trailer to the anticipation of the show’s arrival on Sept. 30th.

This show is not yet available to American viewers, but it might be known internationally. Warner Bros. first unveiled Yabba-Dabba DinosaursIn in 2018. It began airing in 2020 on Boomerang in certain European markets, and Teletoon Canada. The original plan was to broadcast the show on the Boomerang streaming site in the U.S. However, it appears that plans have changed.

Following its initial announcement, Broadway World The synopsis was reported. It says, “Yabba-Dabba-Doo! Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm are back in this quarter-hour animated comedy series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! Warner Bros. Animation takes you beyond Bedrock to The Crags, a vast land that is as dangerous and wild as the dinosaurs that inhabit it.

“Bamm-Bamm Rubble is Bamm Flintstone’s best friend, and Pebbles Flintstone is theirs. As exciting as it sounds, they live in Bedrock, a peaceful, old civilization that is similar to ours but with stone cars that can run on legs. Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, along with Dino, head out into the wild to make new friends and fight new enemies. They also learn a lot about life from their crazy adventures. Fred, Wilma Barney, Betty, and Barney are still living in Bedrock. They enjoy all the quirks, trappings, and fun of modern-day life without knowing the dangers (and joy!) that come with it. Their children are getting into trouble.”

It’s unclear how HBO Max will format the release, but 26 segments (paired into 13 episodes) were confirmed to be produced. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs will return for more episodes beyond Season 1. Warner Bros. had initially canceled production in 2018 It is not known if there are any signs of life.