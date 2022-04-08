Flight Attendant Shares Helpful Tip To Get 5-Star Service On Your Next Flight

The last few stressful years have brought out the worst from some passengers on flights. There have been so many reports of unruly and rude passengers verbally accosting, physically assaulting, and threatening flight attendants and the rest of the flight crew. It’s inexcusable behavior that shouldn’t even be happening in the first place, yet, here we are.

So, obviously treating your flight attendants with respect and dignity will go a long way. Even when you’re stressed out with your toddler on a flight that’s been delayed.

Acknowledging your flight attendant’s hard work, being respectful, and treating them like human beings should all be obvious. But, a former flight attendant has a tip that will help you get the star treatment from the crew. The commenters, however, didn’t hold back their opinions.

Tips From A Flight Attendant

Kat Kamalani was a flight attendant for a major airline. She worked for six years before becoming a full-time content creator. Now, she’s sharing tons of tips to make your plane ride even better.

Honestly, her tip is pretty simple. When you board a flight, if you bring a few thoughtful gifts for the flight attendants, they will be ever so grateful. Just like other people in the service industry, flight attendants go through a lot by just doing their jobs. Most other service workers are tipped, but flight attendants typically don’t get that perk.

Her video starts with her stating how exhausting it is to be a flight attendant. “You’re always in different time zones, waking up crazy hours, and dealing with angry customers,” she states.

Her suggestion is to bring something to brighten up the flight attendant’s day. “Five dollar Starbucks gift cards–it means the world to us when a customer gives us this.”

She goes on to say if you don’t have gift cards then candy bars, lip balm, or other little treats to give to your flight attendants work too. “We will know where you’re sitting, we will know what you look like, and the whole crew will make sure you’re taken care of.”

Commenters Are Split

Many in the comment section were supportive of her tips. One stated, “People don’t know how a random act of kindness can really turn around someone’s whole entire day. Be kind!!”

Another stated, “Love this idea! I hate watching the flight attendants being spoken to and treated so badly by others.”

However, others were somewhat skeptical and annoyed that people expected gifts for good service. “I didn’t know I had to give people things to receive kindness,” stated one commenter.

Another wrote, “For what a ticket costs, I should be treated well anyway. I don’t treat students who give gifts better than the kids who don’t.”

Whether or not you choose to follow her advice, the best advice is to be kind to everyone, especially people that work with the public. Kindness will go a long way.

