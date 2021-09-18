Flight attendant reveals the special hotel rooms where cabin crew stay

A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the secret hotel rooms where crew stay overnight – as well as some of the pros and cons of them.

Cierra is a flight attendant at an American airline. She shares her top tips and secrets on flying.

Previously revealing how to get first class upgrades and why your phone has to be on airplane mode, she recently revealed where flight crew stay between flights.

They stay at what are called “Crash Pad” hotel rooms – which are like frats for flight crew.

You get cheap rent, free transfers and house cleaning.

While she said it “seems fun” being around other crew, it wasn’t all “glitz and glamour,” and shared the pros and cons of the rooms.

She explained: “A Crash Pad only costs between $200-$400 a month, although that comes with cons – the cheaper the rent, the more people you are probably sharing a place with.”

Don’t expect much luxury – images of the rooms show bunk beds and twin beds, some of which have tent-like covers over them for some privacy.

She explained that a room could accommodate up to 10 people, and only have two bathrooms.

She added: “Condition two – how many alarms you hear at all hours of the day and night.

“In our industry, not one person will have the same schedule.”

Late-night parties are a regular occurrence due to the various schedules.

Some of her horror stories included sharing a bathroom with ten other people only for nine to contract food poisoning.

However, she also admitted that while it could be hard going, she had met some “amazing people” and had made connections with other flight crew and pilots she otherwise might not have met.

