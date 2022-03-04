Flat Earth: TikTok, YouTube Launched 19th Cent. Conspiracy Theory

Of all the conspiracy theories in history — QAnon, the faked moon landing, the belief that Katy Perry is somehow JonBenet Ramsey — perhaps none is as ridiculous, as outright outlandish, as Flat Earth theory. Although it may seem absurd and outlandish, the archaic belief that earth is flat and not an island, as decades of research have shown, is not true. Flat Earth theory has been popularized by many prominent figures, including Kyrie Irving, the NBA star. And in light of the pandemic, which has led to a proliferation of conspiratorial thinking in general, there’s growing concern among those who study extremism and misinformation that believing in Flat Earth theory can lead one down even darker rabbit holes.

On this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, co-hosts Ej Dickson and Brittany Spanos talked with Kelly Weill, a journalist at the Daily Beast and author of the recent book Take the edge: Conspiracy Culture and Flat Earthers: Why People Will Believe Anything The following interview is transcribed from the episode. Weill discusses the origins of Flat Earth as a Nineteenth century utopian community. He also talks about the overlap between Flat Earth conspiracy theories and more sinister conspiracies like the anti-vaccine movement. Finally, Weill discusses how platforms such as YouTube and TikTok have allowed Flat Earth to flourish.

What was it that prompted you to first start reporting on Flat Earth theory?

It’s something I’ve always done online. It’s kind of a hobby. It’s become a profession. As part of my Daily Beast job, I began to monitor extremist forums in 2017. I noticed people posting about Flat Earth Theory and thought they were joking. I assumed they were just being trolls. But then I started digging deeper and found out they were very serious. There was also a growing community who thought Earth was completely flat.

Can you tell us what the roots of your theory are?

Absolutely. A little background information: Flat Earth is something that people believe for a long time. Columbus believed that he could cross the edge of flat Earth while he was exploring. And that’s not actually true. We’ve known for thousands of years the Earth was round, but Flat Earth came roaring back in the mid-1800s. It’s one guy’s fault [“Zetetic Astronomy” founder Samuel Rowbotham]. He is a really interesting figure, a former leader of this failed socialist commune that didn’t work out. He decided to sell snake oil, which gave him some modest success. But where he really struck gold was when he started proposing the Earth was flat based on some observations he’d made while hanging out in this canal when he should have been running his commune. This canal was so long and straight that it looked almost like a Flat earth to anyone who could see it. He published his findings — effectively, he lied. If you do any basic scientific work, any rudimentary measurements, you’re going to find that Earth is round and you can observe this with the naked eye or with the telescope. He published his fabricated findings and began releasing books. People were either really intrigued by the theory or thought it was hilarious. They’d show up to his lectures to to try and debate him, and he was a pretty good debater so he could make a spectacle of it. That theory has remained largely unchanged for 160 years.

It was thought to be a meme. Like even back then in the mid-nineteenth century, people didn’t take it seriously?

It was definitely a meme. And I kind of loved the research part of this book because so many historical figures were available that you can easily find out who they are today in an internet context. This guy’s a YouTuber, right? He is a huge success if you give him a YouTube channel. He understood that people weren’t necessarily going to believe Flat Earth theory, but that they would engage with it because it was so weird. He also emphasized the spectacle aspect of Flat Earth theory. To get scientists to debate him, he would invite them to his lectures. He completely understood that what’s engaging about a conspiracy theory is that it’s so weird and it’s so scintillating that even though people were going to come and debate him, a number of people in the audience would be convinced anyway.

Why is this conspiracy theory so popular? This seems like a strange place to live.

It’s quite strange. Flat Earth’s strangeness is what I believe draws people there. That was what happened to me. Perhaps it was the other way around, but it was so strange that I wanted to know more. Flat Earth is a worldview that I find compelling. It is possible to be a conspiracy theorist, believe only in fringe ideas and still live in the mainstream. But you can also think there are chem trails up the sky. Flat Earth is one of the most powerful forces. It’s almost like a religion in that it gives an entire new worldview. Flat earth allows you to recreate reality from scratch. And I think for people who feel like some elements of their life are lacking, or that the available answers don’t make sense to them and they want a holistic new explanation of the world, flat earth is the answer.

YouTube was mentioned a while back and you wrote extensively about how it is leading people down Flat Earth rabbit holes. Apps like TikTok can play a role in spreading conspiracy theories.

It’s interesting. I haven’t seen a ton of TikTok-fueled Flat Earth content. It’s definitely not to say that it isn’t there. But some of the biggest Flat Earth influencers are more YouTube types, and I think that’s important because I think the the main demographic that I’ve seen at a flat Earth conference is maybe more Gen X. But that’s not to say that there aren’t young flat-Earthers and there isn’t TikTok Flat Earth content. Conspiracy culture performs really well on all social media platforms. And if you can have a tagline about Flat Earth in a TikTok video, or you can highlight right up front that that’s what’s coming, people are going to stick around on that video because it’s just too weird not to watch. It’s something that I believe a lot creators are able to recognize. So even if they’re not fully invested in something like Flat Earth, they know it is probably going to be good for engagement.

Before this conversation on TikTok, I did a search. And I was really surprised because even looking up just the hashtag flat-Earth, it doesn’t seem like TikTok is really making any effort to censor the hashtag at all. There are videos that have hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of views on YouTube. These videos are viewed by thousands of people on YouTube and other platforms such as TikTok. Are they able to label it as misinformation, just like COVID 19?

YouTube is the primary source for flat-Earth content. At least, YouTube was when it first appeared in 2014. Their algorithm promoted flat Earth content in an overwhelmingly biased way. So you could be watching something that’s only tangentially related to flat, like, I don’t know, 9/11 videos, and it would recommend Flat Earth because it was conspiracy content. It could recommend Flat Earth videos if you are only watching astronomy videos. YouTube realized this problem in 2019, five years after Flat Earth videos began skyrocketing. They changed their algorithm to not promote Flat Earth videos as much. They’re supposed to be not delisted, but not promoted in the Recommendation tab that you have there. But that’s not to say that they’re being removed or that you can’t find them. All you need is to be able to search for them. TikTok, I’ve seen even less moderation of them, and I it’s hard for me to speak to exactly what they’re doing because it’s such a black box in terms of how TikTok chooses to keep certain content online. But I haven’t seen much indication that they’re really engaging with Flat Earth or similar theories as a major threat.

Conspiracy theories have become more popular in recent years, especially with Trump’s administration and the pandemic. Also, has the flat Earth community grown in number? How much overlap do you see between Q and Flat Earth, as well as Flat Earth and antivax?

It is growing, and I believe that the overlap is part of it. Flat Earth was once a small community. It was a strange thing that few people believed in. But over the past five years or so, I feel like there’s been a lot more bleedover between conspiracy realms. Some of this might also be algorithmic. I have a fake Facebook Page where I join several conspiracy communities and then see what it recommends. So if I’m looking at chem trails pages, it’s going to start recommending pages for this apocalyptic astrological conspiracy theory, which holds a special place in my heart, but I won’t get into that one. And so between Facebook recommending this crossover, YouTube recommending this crossover, TikTok’s algorithm — which is frankly terrifying to me, I don’t know how it reads your mind — there has been a lot more cross-pollination between conspiracy worlds. I will see major QAnon influencers on Telegram just drop a Flat Earth post and I’m like, OK, I don’t like that. What does all this have to do with your theory, however? Let’s keep some compartmentalization. Unfortunately, this is not possible right now.

In your book, you write about how even attempts to mock Flat Earth, such as Logan Paul’s mockumentary and this documentary [Behind the Curve]That premiered in 2018, I believe, was very well and critical of Flat Earth. It brought more attention to the movement and could have helped to recruit more people. Is that something you worry about when reporting on your own or writing this book?

Absolutely. It’s something that I keep very much in the forefront of my mind, just as a reporter at the Daily Beast covering this kind of thing. It is always risky with this book. I believe smart reporting about conspiracy theories, however, is essential due to their influence in modern politics and the reach they would have even if we weren’t there. Flat Earth was excellent. I found the Logan Paul mockumentary very poor. And the reason I say that is, do these forms of media help us understand and combat conspiracy theories in a way that’s necessary? Or are they simply spectacle? Logan Paul’s documentary. For those who haven’t seen it, he went on a Flat Earth conference. I was there. He posed as a Flat Earther, he didn’t interrogate the theory really at all. You don’t even need to engage with the theory on its merits. But he didn’t interrogate why people believed what they did. He provided a sketch of the believers. It was quite mean-spirited, I believe. He then deleted the article online, with no engagement on conspiracy theories and what draws people to them. And now he is promoting them uncritically. That was my problem. But I think when reporting on these topics, it’s always critical to consider whether your reporting is going to make these communities happy. And I think I have in earlier days maybe been guilty of amplifying things in just pointing out something wacky online, and it’s something I very much try to push back against today. I omit page names, if it’s a Facebook group. I don’t link out to things and I only reference these theories and these communities if it’s coupled with analysis or if there is a relevant political hook. It’s not worth it to post about it.

What do you see for the future of the movement’s work?

Flat Earth’s future is its crossover. It’s not so much bringing complete normies into the theory because most people are not going to believe in flat Earth. That’s one thing that’s kind of distinct about it. While many people will buy anti-vaccine theories, very few people will go into flat Earth and be like it. ‘That’That’s it. That’s exactly right. I do not believe in other conspiracy theories. Flat Earth is the one.’ Where Flat Earth’s future lies is recruiting from other, more popular conspiracy theories. So we’ve seen the huge popularization of QAnon-type theories or of anti-vaccine theories, and I’m seeing those groups become distribution centers for other conspiracy movements, including Flat Earth. Flat Earthers seem to be diversifying their message. I’m looking at Flat Earth pages that in 2017 were really on message only Flat Earth stuff. And now they’ll mix it up. They’ll have anti-vax, they’ll have election truther stuff, and that makes it a more palatable community for people who might not be completely on board with flat Earth. I believe those are their new targets.

The entire episode can be listened to here