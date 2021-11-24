Flashback: Miley Cohn and Miley Cyrus perform ‘Walking in Memphis’

Pete Davidson was very busy in the last few weeks traveling back and forth to Los Angeles for Kim Kardashian. Saturday Night Live Tapings were held in New York City. He had to dodge the paparazzi, but somehow he found the time and decided to go to Staten Island to film. “Walking in Memphis”parody video “Walking in Staten”Marc Cohn (the writer of Big Wet and Method Man) was interviewed. “Walking in Memphis.”

“Put on my bootleg Jordans and boarded the train,”Davidson sings wearing the exact same outfit as Cohn in The Original 1991 “Walking in Memphis” video. “Touched down in the land of Colin Jost and the legendary Wu Tang.”

The song touches on numerous Staten Island landmarks that only a native would know, including Vincent’s Deli, which is both a bagel store and a pizzeria, and the flock of wild turkeys that live outside Staten Island University Hospital. “And when you see wild turkeys by the hospital, like an alarming amount,” Davison sings. “No one even bats an eye/Man, it’s really weird in Staten.”

Cohn is a great sport about it all, and he gets some amazing lines. “I think this strip club used to be a McDonald’s” “Thanks to New Jersey, we now have deer.” (He’s not kidding. Staten Island’s deer problem has become so severe that veterinarians are scouring wooded areas in search of deer and knocking them out. Providing vasectomies to them. As Davidson sings, “Man, it’s really weird in Staten.”)

“Walking in Memphis,” which was inspired by a trip that Cohn took to the city in 1986, appeared on the singer’s 1991 debut LP. It was nominated as Song of the Year at the Grammys and Best Pop Vocal. Cohn defeated Boyz II Men (C+C Music Factory), Color Me Badd and Seal to win Best Artist.

Cohn’s follow-up albums weren’t huge successes, and he hasn’t released a new one since since his 2010 covers collection Listening Booth: 1970However, he is a member of a cult and gives tours frequently. In 2002, he married Elizabeth Vargas from ABC News. He was even more famous in 2005 when he was shot in the head in an attempt to carjack in Denver.

The bullet missed his eye by a miracle and was lodged in his skull. After the bullet was removed, he spent only eight hours in hospital and was discharged 100% healthy. “It was a terrifying moment and a moment of sheer relief,” In 2006, he spoke out to ABC. “There was exactly enough room in the soft tissue between the outside of my face, and the beginning of my skull; there was just enough room to hold that bullet. … I [now] need to make every moment fuller and appreciate it more.”

Cohn was surprised to see Miley Cyrus perform a surprise duet at the Beale Street Festival in Memphis two years ago. “Walking in Memphis.” “She’s not only a total pro,”He stated. “But she came in and knew exactly how to put her soul and her vibe into this song. It’s wonderful for me as the writer.”(See video above.

Pete Davidson also placed his “soul and vibe”Cohn started to drink beer with Method Man during the song. “I had such a great time hanging with my cast mates Pete Davidson, Big Wet, Method Man, and all the talented folks at SNL last week,” Cohn posted on Twitter. “The response to our ‘Walking in Memphis’ parody (Walking In Staten!)… has been overwhelming. So happy it made so many of you smile.”