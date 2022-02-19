Fivio Foreign Taps Kanye West, Alicia Keys for ‘City Of Gods’

UPDATE (2/18): Fivio Foreign has dropped a music video for his recent collaboration with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, “City of Gods.” The black-and-white clip features all three artists and is dedicated to Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson, a close friend and collaborator of Fivio Foreign who was shot and killed in New York City earlier this month.

**

Brooklyn-based rapper Fivio Foreign teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys for his new single, “City Of Gods.” The single is set to be included on the drill rapper’s upcoming debut album, B.I.B.L.E., which was executive produced by West.

Defiant and confident, Fivio Foreign opens the track in full braggadocio mode, declaring himself the “ni–a in charge” while paying homage to his friend and fellow drill hitmaker, Pop Smoke. As Keys interpolates the chorus of “New York City” by The Chainsmokers, Fivio flaunts his influence and taunts his haters, saying, “If I want ’em to not let you come into the city, it’s my option.”

Although the track is ultimately credited to Fivio Foreign, West’s verse is a standout — an extended confessional rife with cultural call-outs pointed wordplay that, once again, finds the Donda rapper addressing his public feuds and social media meltdowns.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL/When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” he says, seemingly throwing shade (for a second time) at Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you/They throw a party, won’t even invite you/I seen the same thing happen to Michael/You black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho, it’s like a cycle/If you text me anything hype, you better text back and say it’s a typo.”

“City Of Gods” isn’t the first time Fivio and West have joined forces. In 2021, the rapper appeared on West’s Donda, contributing a verse to the track “Off the Grid.”

Both Fivio and Keys teased the track on Instagram, sharing separate photos of the trio decked out in all-black ensembles — suggesting that, perhaps, a music video for the single is in the works.