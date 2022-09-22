Five things I should never do as a dentist and why ‘at home’Teeth straighteners are a waste time

Few of us enjoy visiting the dentist. After all, it can be painful and expensive.

DIY dentistry is on the rise so Tasneem Mahmood (@drtasneemmahmood) took to the internet. TikTok A video explaining the five things she wouldn’t do as a dentist was posted by her.

2 A dentist revealed five things she would never do as a dentist. Image taken from a stock photo Credit: Getty

2 Tasneem Mahomed encouraged people to stop chewing ice Credit: tiktok/@drtasneemmahmood

The clip begins with her urging everyone not to chew ice.

“The number of times I’ve had to pull someone’s teeth because they were innocently chewing ice – whether it’s crushed ice, cubed ice, circle ice, I don’t care,”Tasneem.

“Eventually your teeth will fall out and we won’t be able to save it. We have to remove it.

You know what? It’s hard work and costly. It’s not worth it!

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Next, Tasneem claims she wouldn’t do DIY at-home aligners to move teeth.

“There’s a lot that goes into orthodontics,”She elaborates.

“I’m not a specialist, I’m a general dentist that does Invisalign and SureSmile and other ways to move your teeth, but I’m telling you, if it was that easy, everyone would be doing it and they wouldn’t require an orthodontist to do three more years of training than general dentists.”

Tasneem continues to tell us how she would never forget cleaning.

“I’d go at least twice a year because you’re literally using your mouth non-stop every day,”She elaborates. “…Most people consume at least three meals per day. Then, stuff builds up even with the best hygiene.

” You need to get it professionally cleaned.”

Tasneem says that she would never turn down dental X-rays.

“There’s so much pathology that shows up on dental X rays – including tumours, oral cancers and what not, so don’t skip it because cancer doesn’t come with a warning.”

Finally, the dentist said that she wouldn’t get her teeth whitened at any mall, kiosk, or smile shop.

“I know it can be very tempting because the prices can be cheaper than a dentist but the prices are cheaper because it ain’t it…

“Save your money and go to the dentist if you would like to get it professionally whitened and actually work.”