Five simple DIY health checks every man should be doing at home

MEN should be doing these five DIY health checks regularly to avoid a life-threatening health problem, experts say.

These checks are quick and easy to perform, but they could save your life.

Many preventable cancers have early warning signs, like lumps or changes in the skin.

Dr Jiri Kubes, medical director of the Proton Therapy Center in Prague, a cancer treatment facility, says the earlier something is spotted, the quicker it can be treated and possibly cured.

She said: “Seeking help from your GP should always be the first thing you do if you suspect you may have a health problem, but there are a few simple exercises that all men should try to do themselves on a regular basis.

“Checks such as inspecting the body for lumps, keeping an eye out for changes in your urine or monitoring your heart rate could help identify issues before they become too serious to treat.”

Dr Kubes advised men to perform their own at-home tests and to seek out a GP if they are concerned.

“Sadly, men can sometimes be reluctant to see a doctor if they feel something might be wrong with their health,” Dr Kubes said.

Heart disease, stroke, and other cancers are the most common causes for death in men in the UK.

More than a fifth of deaths recorded in 2019 were considered avoidable, and of those, 64 per cent were “preventable”, with interventions such as a healthy diet, more exercise or regular health screenings, according to the Office for National Statistics.

What can you do TODAY to prevent this?

Check for lumps

Men are advised to check their body for lumps at least once a month, with particular focus on the testicles and chest area – yes, men can get breast cancer, too.

Around 350 British men are diagnosed annually with breast cancer. However, the NHS website estimates that approximately 2,300 British men are diagnosed every year with testicular carcinoma.

Symptoms of testicular cancer include new lumps on either of the testicles, which can either be painful or painless or any changes to the shape or feel of the testicle.

A shower is a good opportunity to examine the body for any unusual discharge or lumps.

Monitor your heart rate

Heart disease is the one of the biggest killers of men in the UK, with more than 120,000 deaths per year.

A irregular heartbeat can indicate a problem. Normal limits are 60-100 beats per hour.

Your resting heart beat will likely be lower the more fit you are. Athletes may have a resting rate of 40-60 bpm or less.

Consult your doctor if you feel that your heart rate is constantly higher than 120bpm or lower than 60bpm. However, it could be normal for you.

Also, pay attention to how long the beats take to keep them consistent.

Changes to your urine

Some changes to the frequency of your urination, or the colour of it, can be explained by harmless dietary or medicinal reasons.

However, a sudden increase or decrease in the frequency of your urination can indicate a serious problem.

A sign of prostate cancer is a more frequent or difficult passing urine. This disease affects about 50,000 British men every year.

An enlarged prostate can press on your urethra, the tube that transports urine from your bladder. This can make it more difficult to pass urine and can lead to feeling like you need to go.

Your toilet habits and awareness can help you identify potential problems sooner. This could be a real lifesaver.

Oral health check

There are a number of health problems that can develop in the mouth, including oral and throat cancer and gum disease.

Men should use a finger to check for lumps and sores inside the mouth and watch out for ones that don’t heal as quickly as expected.

Other symptoms to keep an eye out for include mouth ulcers that won’t go away, loose teeth, red or white patches in the mouth, a change in speech or numbness.

A sign of a problem is a receding or bleeding gum.

Keep an eye on moles and skin tags

Many of us have moles, freckles and skin tags on our bodies and while they are normally harmless, sudden changes can point to a problem developing.

Melanoma can indicate a growing mole.

And growths that begin to itch, bleed or become crusted can also serve as an early warning that something isn’t right and needs to be checked by a professional.

ABCDE rule is a good indicator of potential problems. It includes asymmetry, border rises, colour changes, diameter changes, and elevation changes.

All changes should be reported immediately to your GP.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the world. It currently affects more women than men in the UK with over 147,000 cases annually.

