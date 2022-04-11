Five Quick Mental Exercises To Try When Your Stress Level Spikes

Five Quick Mental Exercises To Try When Your Stress Level Spikes
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Five Quick Mental Exercises To Try When Your Stress Level Spikes

It’s no secret that our emotional state is expressed in the way we breathe, but did you know that to a certain extent the reverse is also true? Yes, you can affect your emotional state by controlling your breathing. According to Harvard Health, simply by changing our breathing rhythms from short and shallow (which we usually default to in times of stress) to long, slow, deep breaths, we can automatically switch on what the researchers call our innate “relaxation response.”

It’s easy to manage your breathing in order to achieve this effect, and it can be done standing, sitting, or lying down. First, just take a normal breath. Then, on your next inhale, slowly inhale through your nose, letting your lower belly expand and chest rise, and keep breathing in until your lungs feel full. Pause here for a second, and then with a controlled and slow exhale breathe out through your mouth (per Harvard Health). Practice this controlled breathing for at least five minutes and you will feel the stress float away like a soft breeze.

Latest News

Previous articleAhead Of S.W.A.T.’s 100th Episode, Shemar Moore Shares Thoughts On Why The CBS Show Has Been So Successful

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact