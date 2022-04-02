Five of the Best Positions for Breastfeeding

It all depends on the age of your baby and how comfortable you are.

The cradle is great for newborns but the upright or koala holds are best for older infants.

Side-lying is the most comfortable position and is great for late-night feedings.

For more information, visit Insider’s Health Reference Library.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastfeeding should be done only for the first time. six monthssupport of the infant’s development and breastfeeding until the first year.

Although breastfeeding rates in the United States vary from one state to another, most infants are given some breastmilk. 25% exclusively breastfedfor the first six month.

While breastfeeding can be an enjoyable experience, it can also be daunting for first-time parents. There are many options for breastfeeding, including some that work best for babies under one year old and some that work well for older babies.

It can make you more comfortable and confident feeding your baby.

Here are five different breastfeeding positions you can try.

1. Cradle Hold





When your baby is still small, you can also place pillows beneath your baby.



Savanna Durr/Insider







This is a great hold for newborns. Cynthia CondeWith, a lactation education counselor as well as a coordinator for the lactation clinic AltaMed Health Services.

Here’s how you do it Position:

Place your baby in the crook portion of your arm, with your baby lying on your lap. Your baby should be on their side with their nose should be positioned opposite your nipple. Your baby’s entire front should touch your body. Your baby’s head should touch your forearm. Their back should meet your inner arm, palm and palm. You should look at your baby’s side when looking down. Conde suggests that you place pillows under your baby to raise them to nipple height. This will help support your elbows during the first few weeks of your newborn’s life, Conde says. Your baby will latch onto your nipple as you support it with your other hand. Your baby’s mouth should take in the most areola, and your baby’s ears, shoulder, hips, and hips should all align.

2. Cross body hold or cross cradle





Your opposite hand should be used to support your breasts during the cross body hold.



Savanna Durr/Insider







This is also an option. Good choice for babies under 6 months of ageThis is similar to the Cradle Hold, but with slight adjustments.

Here’s how you do it Position:

Begin by sitting straight in a comfortable, lumbar-supporting chair. Place your baby on your stomach so that their stomach is against yours. You should keep your baby close by, with their back to you. “This offers many points of contact and a feeling of stability and places the baby directly in line with the breast,”Says Rachelle KingRN, IBCLC, lactation consultant and owner Latch Amoré. Place your baby’s bottom in the crook of the arm you are using opposite the breast. Your baby’s neck should be in your palm. “It is important that the baby has the freedom to pull away if they do not want the breast,”King speaks. Support the breast with the opposite hand. Gently grip your baby with one hand. Next, extend your nipple toward the baby’s nose. Make sure your baby has a wide mouth. Then, guide your nipple in the baby’s mouth.

3. Clutch or football holding





Place the baby’s stomach against your body.



Savanna Durr/Insider







This holds is very similar to the cross-body hold, but your baby will instead feed from the breast on one side of the supporting arm.

King states that the clutch hold is useful for babies who are unable to latch on to one breast, but not the other. Conde suggests that this position is more comfortable for those who have had a C section, as it places less pressure on their abdomen.

Here’s how you do it Position:

Place the baby on your stomach against your body. To insert the baby’s bottom into your breast, place it in the crook. Similar to the cross-body hold, place your heel at the baby’s shoulder blades. Your fingers should support the neck. To support your breast, use the opposite hand. Next, point the nipple at your baby’s nose. Use a gentle grip to gently tilt your baby’s head. Next, wait for their mouth to open.

4. Side lying





To prevent your baby from rolling on their backs, you can wrap a towel around the baby’s neck.



Savanna Durr/Insider







Conde claims that this is one of most relaxing and comfortable positions moms can find. This position may also prove useful for feeding babies at night. When you are using this position, make sure to return your baby to their safe place to eat.

Here’s how you do it Position:

Place your knees bent and your head on your side. For additional support, place a pillow behind your back, between your knees, under your head and between your legs. Your baby should be lying on its side, with their chest, stomach, knees and chest facing you. Your baby should have their lower arm tucked under you and their top arms on top of you. Your baby should lie horizontally against your body, with their mouth facing you. To keep your baby’s back from rolling, place a tightly rolled towel or blanket behind you. To help your baby reach your nipple, feed from the right side.

5. Positions: Upright, koala





The koala pose may be helpful for your baby’s burp.



Savanna Durr/Insider







King suggests that older babies, who can no longer support themselves in a sitting position but are starting to hold on to this hold, do so. Your baby may also benefit from an upright feeding position that allows air bubbles to rise and can be used as a burp. Reduce reflux discomfort.

Here’s how you do it Position:

Start in a comfortable, upright position. If the baby is older, they may be laying on their back facing you. As needed, adjust your posture to allow your baby to place their breasts in a manner that encourages them to tilt their heads upward. You might need to straighten or lean back. Your baby will open their mouth wide when you point your nipple towards them.

Insider’s Takeaway

Although breastfeeding can be an amazing experience for many parents it may take practice. King suggests that learning the various feeding positions can help you prepare for and start your breastfeeding journey with confidence.

Consult your doctor if you have any questions about breastfeeding, or if you feel that you are having difficulty feeding your baby. Many common breastfeeding difficulties can be overcome by a few tweaks or guidance from experts.