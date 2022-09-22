Five ex-presidents living were invited to Queen Memorial – none of them turned up

After missing the state funeral in London this week, former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton were invited to attend a memorial service in Washington, D.C. in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, none of the ex-commanders-in-chiefs attended the event.

Washington lawmakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi (House Speaker), and Kevin McCarthy (Minority Leader) attended the Washington National Cathedral service Wednesday 21 September.

Jimmy Carter, 97 years old, wasn’t expected to attend Wednesday’s ceremony as he has slowed down from his advanced years.

After her death, however, he paid tribute to her with a statement in which he praises her. “dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty.”

Rosalynn, his 95-year-old wife, is at home with him in Georgia.

(L-R: Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff at the National Cathedral memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II (D-CA). Getty

It’s unclear why the other four were not present. They all paid their respects to Her Majesty’s in the moments following her death on September 8, 2018.

A piece written entirely for DailyMail.comTrump called Trump’s meeting with the Queen “one of the best.” “most extraordinary honours”In his life.

“Few in history have more fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion,”He wrote.

“Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honours of my life.

“While we grieve, we can be comforted knowing that King Charles III will be a remarkable and outstanding successor to his mother. Melania, Melania, and I had the privilege of getting to know him well during our visit to England.”

Trump added: “God bless the Queen. God bless her family. God bless the United Kingdom.”

