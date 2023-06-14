First time scientists observe 2 million galaxies, stars and other objects while making 3D universe map

SCIENTISTS created the world’s first 3D map by studying two million galaxies.

Dark Energy Spectroscopic (Desi), a dark energy spectroscopic instrument, took thousands of photos of the night-sky.

2 Scientists took thousands of photos of the skies using a new instrument

2 Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, which is mounted on top of a large telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory Arizona

Scientists at Durham University observed extragalactic object to reveal rate of universe expansion.

First batch of study data is based on more than 3500 night-sky exposures taken in six months.

This is a staggering 80 Terabytes.

It is the first release of this project, which will eventually map over 40 million galaxies.

Carlos Frenk, a professor from Durham University, said that “Desi is the most ambitious venture to date”.

He said: “It seeks answers to some of the most fundamental questions in science – what is our universe made of?

“How did it get to be the way it is?

“What does the future hold?

“Durham astronomers are playing a leading role within this large international collaboration and are at the forefront of efforts to interpret the unique data that Desi is seamlessly delivering.”