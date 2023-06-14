First time scientists observe 2 million galaxies, stars and other objects while making 3D universe map

SCIENTISTS created the world’s first 3D map by studying two million galaxies.
Dark Energy Spectroscopic (Desi), a dark energy spectroscopic instrument, took thousands of photos of the night-sky.
Scientists at Durham University observed extragalactic object to reveal rate of universe expansion.
First batch of study data is based on more than 3500 night-sky exposures taken in six months.
This is a staggering 80 Terabytes.
It is the first release of this project, which will eventually map over 40 million galaxies.
Carlos Frenk, a professor from Durham University, said that “Desi is the most ambitious venture to date”.
He said: “It seeks answers to some of the most fundamental questions in science – what is our universe made of?
“How did it get to be the way it is?
“What does the future hold?
“Durham astronomers are playing a leading role within this large international collaboration and are at the forefront of efforts to interpret the unique data that Desi is seamlessly delivering.”