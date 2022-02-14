First Look At Oscar Winner In New Italian Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Oscar winner Penelope Cruz in Italian drama L’immensita, which is in post-production.

Emanuele Crialese’s film is set in 1970’s Rome. The Borghetti family has just moved into one of the many freshly-built apartment blocks in the city. Despite the beautiful, sweeping views of the city from their top floor apartment, the family is not as close as they once were. Clara (Cruz, who speaks Italian) and Felice (Vincenzo Amato) are no longer in love, but are unable to leave each other. Clara finds refuge from her loneliness in the shelter of her special relationships with her three children. The oldest, Adriana, an unknown child in their new neighborhood, deliberately presents as a boy to the neighborhood children, pushing the family’s bond towards breaking point.

Pathé is continuing sales on the Italian-language film at this week’s virtual EFM.

Pic is produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Wildside with Dimitri Rassam for Chapter 2. Warner Bros Italia is also co-producing and will distribute the film in Italy. France 3 Cinéma and Pathé are also co-producing in France, and Pathé will release the film in France and Switzerland. Writers are Crialese, Francesca Manieri and Vittorio Moroni

Crialese previously directed Respiro, which won the Grand Prix at Cannes’ Critics Week, as well as Nuovomondo and Terraferma, which won the Silver Lion and Special Jury Prize at Venice, respectively.

Cruz last week scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers. It was the Spanish actress’s fourth Academy Award nomination.