First look at NEW iPhone 13 colour before it’s even out on sale

APPLE’S new iPhone 13 Pro is out tomorrow – and it’s available in a new Sierra Blue colour option.

The new iPhone 13 Pro paintjobs will make you proud to show off your shiny new model.

5 The new iPhone 13 Pro comes in Sierra Blue Credit: Sean Keach / Central Recorder

5 It can look paler depending on the ambient light Credit: Sean Keach / Central Recorder

5 The Sierra Blue option has an attractive shimmer when it catches the light Credit: Sean Keach / Central Recorder

We’ve been testing out the iPhone 13 Pro ahead of its launch – read our iPhone 13 Pro review.

We also got to test the new iPhone 13 Pro color option.

It looks great, and is a nice addition to an otherwise “safe” line-up of colours.

Sierra Blue is not the only iPhone 13 Pro color option.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in the same four color options.

The new Sierra Blue is a lighter option that looks amazing.

There are also the traditional Silver, Gold, and Graphite options.

The latter is the closest you’ll get to a “black” paintjob.

We’ve also seen a Pink option for the iPhone 13.

From the marketing images, it appears to be quite a pale pink – which will probably give it broader appeal.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 have the most colours.

The traditional (PRODUCTRED) colour option is also available, and includes a donation to charity.

The traditional Blue, Midnight or Starlight colours are available.

Apple could possibly release other colours in the coming months.

Apple released a purple version of its iPhone 12 earlier in the year.

5 Here are the four iPhone 13 Pro colour options Credit: Apple

5 These are the five iPhone 13 colour options Credit: Apple

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? How to locate the secret features of social media apps We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How do I reset my Facebook password?

How do I make a TikTok duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble dating app?

How do I check my broadband Internet speed?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?