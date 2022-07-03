First $100 Million Plus Animated Opening at Box Office Since “Frozen II”, ‘Minions 2’

Universal/Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru”This animated film has raised the bar for family films in post-shutdown cinemas. It opened to an impressive $48 million on its first day and was estimated to have earned $109 million over the next three days. It is the first animated movie to reach $100 million or more since it launched. “Frozen II”November 2019.

Any concerns about long-term drops in family turnout after Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear”It is possible to discredit those who have underperformed. “Minions 2”It is having a greater opening weekend than any other of the main three. “Despicable Me” films, and its estimated four-day opening of $129 million — which includes projected July 4 numbers — will top the $115 million three-day opening of the first “Minions”2015 It will also be among the top 10 most successful animated films ever.

Audiences who turn up at a “Despicable Me” film know what they’re getting, and “Minions 2”These audiences were delighted with 92% Rotten Tomatoes scores and an A CinemaScore score. This will mean that even when Disney/Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”This weekend’s program will no longer provide premium screen support, but it will still appeal to a large portion of the general audience. “Minions 2”Should continue to enjoy a strong run with families through July

Box office success continues to flow with the films in the top five, all of which had strong holds. Leading them is the king of holds, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with a sixth weekend total of $26.2 million, just 11% down from last weekend’s $30 million haul. Domestic gross revenues are expected to exceed $600 millions this weekend, making the $1B hit the biggest in history.

Warner Bros.’ “Elvis”Third is an estimated $17.5 million second weekend, which represents a 44% decrease in openings from $30 million. The biopic, which cost $85 million, is expected to gross $70 million over its two-weekend run.

Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” is fourth with $16 million in its fourth weekend while Blumhouse’s “The Black Phone”The company earned a 50% share in its second weekend and $11 million. The “Jurassic”Trilogy capper will increase its total to $336 Million by the weekend, while the $18 Million “Black Phone”Now, the company is making a profit and has a two-weekend total in excess of $49 millions.