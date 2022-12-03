Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 Release Date and How Many Episodes Left

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 is already being eagerly anticipated by fans, who have made incredibly quick work of the season’s first part after it premiered on Netflix on Friday, December 2nd 2022. Fortunately, audiences won’t have to be left in limbo regarding the series’ return.

Created by Maggie Friedman, the American drama is an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name and its sequel Fly Away, which were published in 2008 and 2013, respectively.

The streaming service launched it in 2021, and the first season was a hit. It has been viewed over 200,000 times.

With the ambitious show spanning decades, it’s great to confirm that fans won’t have to wait anywhere Near that long – *cough* Twin Peaks *cough* – but when is the Firefly Lane 2: Part 2 release date?

Katherine Heigl (Tully Hart) has revealed on Twitter that Firefly Lane’s second part 2, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 is set for release Thursday, June 8th 2023.

“And… when you guys are done binging those new #FireflyLane episodes,” Shortly after part 1’s premiere, she tweeted. “you can look forward to 7 more! Season 2 part 2 will be hitting your screens on June 8, 2023.”

While the likes of Stranger Things and Ozark unveiled the second half of their most recent seasons much quicker than Firefly Lane will, it’s still nice to know that audiences have a date and aren’t being left in the dark.

Part 1 had nine installments, while part 2 offered slightly less.

Season 2 is the last season. There are two seasons. Firefly Lane will end in June 2023.

Sarah Chalke, who plays Kate Mularkey previously spoke with Variety about the show, addressing why she’s so fond of the project:

“You so rarely see this incredible bond between two women in television. I love their authentic, flawed relationship that it’s not this glossy, everything is perfect. You see them really go at it and overcome huge things, but then there’s this one thing that they can’t.”

Elle added, “Her.” “character is so fun, I love the story and I love that it was a show about two women and I immediately just wanted to be a part of it.”

Firefly Lane is just one of many shows.

If you’re all done with part 1 and already feeling the toll of playing the part 2 waiting game, not to worry.

Netflix recommends these shows for Firefly Lane lovers under the More Like This category.

Firefly Lane streams exclusively via Netflix

