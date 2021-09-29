Firefighter issues warning to stockpiling motorists as he shares harrowing photograph

A firefighter has issued a warning to people who are stockpiling petrol by sharing a harrowing photograph showing what can happen when you have a large amount of fuel in a car.

Retired London Fire Brigade borough Commander Steve Dudeney shared a picture on Twitter that showed a badly damaged car. He claimed the incident was 12 years old and was caused by escaping petrol ignition.

He said:

It comes as people have been panic buying petrol as part of the supply chains crisis in which a shortage of some 100,000 HGV lorry drivers is slowing the movement of key goods. The government has asked people not to panic buy petrol as it may worsen the situation. However, it has promised temporary visas to EU drivers to address the problem. Industry groups disagree and say that this might not be enough to stop the chaos.

Although panic buying is causing supply chain problems, the discussion has shifted to Dudeney’s warning that too much fuel can be dangerous in a vehicle featuring his image.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Dudeney said that the petrol container “must have been damaged or improperly sealed”, as may happen with cans not designed for carrying the fuel.

He added: “The vapour filled the car until it met a spark or other ignition source, most likely from the car’s electrics.”

Dudeney added that he did not know whether the man in the vehicle survived the incident:

If you needed another reason to not stockpile petrol, this is it.