Finding Lauren- A New Podcast Focuses on the Lauren Spierer’s Case

Some are curious to know if 2021 will bring any updates. And now, a podcast, Finding Lauren , aims to put more focus on the case.

On June 3, 2011, 20-year-old Lauren Spierer disappeared. She was with her friends at Indiana University, where she was also studying. Her case remains unsolved today.

Is there any update on Lauren Spierer’s disappearance in 2021?

Spierer was believed to have been out drinking with friends at the time of her disappearance. Witnesses claimed that she had consumed a lot of alcohol. Investigators were able, using surveillance footage, to reconstruct some of her locations the night she disappeared. However, they couldn’t find the cause.

According to friends, Spierer was heavily intoxicated, and theories about her disappearance range from abduction to an accidental drug overdose.

According to ABC News, Spierer had been arrested for public intoxication a few months before her disappearance. Police also found cocaine in Spierer’s room at that time.

Lauren Spierer’s situation is still under investigation as of September 20, 21. Charlene Spierer, her mother, still hopes that the case will be resolved soon. In July 2021, she shared a Facebook post in which she wrote that she hoped that day would be the day someone out there submitted any small bit of information that would lead to something bigger in the case.