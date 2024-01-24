Find Out Who Takes the Crown in Season 1 of the Top-rated Netflix Reality Show!

Season 1 of Netflix’s reality series ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed’ concludes with Tolú, Julie, Brian, Gaspare, and Jake emerging as the winners.

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Trust.

After three weeks of nail-biting tests, epic betrayals, and secret deals, Netflix’s latest reality show, The Trust: A Game of Greed has reached its thrilling finale. At the start of the competition, 11 total strangers learn they can equally share $250,000 — but if one person isn’t willing to split the money, someone might get the boot. From then on, alliances form, and the house divides into two sides. Fast forward to the long-awaited finale, where the spotlight is on the final five competitors: Tolú, Gaspare, Jake, Brian, and Julie. After plenty of trust-breaking and trust-making, they face the ultimate dilemma — play nice and share the dough or cut someone loose. Now, the burning question lingers: Who wins Season 1 of The Trust, and how much money do they snag? Dive into the details below to uncover the twists and turns of the finale.

Who wins Season 1 of Netflix’s reality show ‘The Trust’?

Ahead of the final Trust ceremony, host Brooke Baldwin announces that the prize pot stands at a whopping $268,000, and each finalist is set to leave the oceanside villa with $53,600. In the dramatic vault meeting, Brooke unveils the ultimate temptation: “Name an amount up to $25,000 that you’d like to take from the trust. If you bid the highest number, it’s yours to keep.” Having been the poster kids for loyalty all season, Gaspare, Jake, and Brian toy with the idea — but ultimately kick the offer to the curb. On the other hand, Julie and Tolú find themselves teetering on the edge of uncertainty. Julie ends up rejecting the offer, but Tolú decides to snatch up the max bid of $25,000 (she keeps it on the down-low, though). As the final day unfolds, tension reaches its peak. Brooke eventually spills the pipping-hot tea, revealing that the trust now stands at $243,000. A last-minute betrayal looms as contestants step forward to reveal their fate — will they all choose to share, or is someone about to miss out on the big bucks?

In a surprising twist, all players flip a “Share” card. Tolú, the suspenseful last reveal, emphasizes genuine connections and declares, “There are truly genuine people in this world. You don’t have to live your life feeling like you have to be on guard or on edge every single day.” With that said, Tolú, Julie, Brian, Gaspare, and Jake emerge as the winners of Season 1 of The Trust. The final five shares a sweet equal cut of $243,000, amounting to $48,600 per player. But hold up — Tolú, Brian, and Julie snag extra cash for accepting previous offers. Brian receives a whopping $78,600, Tolú struts away with $73,600, and Julie pockets a cool $63,600. Meanwhile, Jake and Gaspare walk away with $48,600 each. Season 1 of The Trust: A Game of Greed is now streaming on Netflix.