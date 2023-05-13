Find out where to stream 2023 Creepypasta with the release date

HITC explains how to stream the movie 2023 Creepypasta with a date of release.

In 2023 the horror genre has flourished. Just look at how diverse it is. At the cinema, we’ve seen the return of Ghostface in Scream 6, the resurrection of the Deadites in Evil Dead Rise, Mia Goth deliver a maniacal performance in Infinity Pool, and even the honey-loving bear become a bloodthirsty slasher in Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey

Now, we have a new anthology movie called Creepypasta that’s in the vein of favorites such as VHS, delving into frightening legends that have been shared online.

It’s a genre affair you won’t want to miss, so here’s where to watch the 2023 Creepypasta movie on streaming with a release date.

On Tuesday May 23, 2023, the 2023 Creepypasta film will be available exclusively through Screambox.

For those who are unfamiliar with Screambox, it’s a platform that offers subscribers a wide variety of horror titles, some of which you can only find on Screambox. The ad free plans are available in three different billing options: $2.25/month is billed annually, $2.50/month every half year and $4.99/month monthly.

Screambox can be subscribed to as an Amazon Prime Video. There is currently a free 7-day trial. It will then cost $4.99/month.

Creepypasta – What’s the deal?

Creepypasta is a horror film that features a trapped man navigating through an abandoned home, searching desperately for an escape while trying to figure out how he managed to get there.

The film is an anthology of creepypasta-inspired shorts.

You’re likely to recognize the influence of a number of stories, and perhaps the filmmakers behind them too…

2023 Creepypasta movie directors

You can see the seven filmmakers who worked on the project in the following list:

Creepypasta will premiere on Screambox, Tuesday May 23, 2023.