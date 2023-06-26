Find out where to shop and the prices

KCON LA will be held in Los Angeles, California on June 2023. The artists have been confirmed. Where can I buy tickets? How much do they cost?

K-pop enthusiasts can rejoice as KCON LA has confirmed the names of the performers.

This event is also taking place in Thailand, Japan and other countries. Several artists will perform. Social media has undoubtedly been buzzing with excitement.

How to purchase tickets for KCON LA

The tickets for the event can be purchased from AXS’s official Website. The event is set to take place between August 18-20 2023, at both the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles and the LA Convention Center.

Pre-sale tickets were first available on 21 June, and general sales began on 22 June. Fans can still grab tickets to see their favourite artists perform live.

The event will be worthwhile even if BTS or BLACKPINK are not performing. There will still many other bands and artists who will perform that have been well-respected.

What is the price of tickets?

The price of the tickets depends on what category you select. A $500 premium package includes the show, a meeting and greet with celebrities, a convention, etc.

Tickets for shows range in price from 95-230 dollars depending on your seat selection. You may also opt to have only the meet and greet. The cost is $100 per artist.

The one-day entry fee for this event costs $30.

The line-up

Day one of the show will see performances from CRAVITY, IVE, NMIXX, MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon, SHINee‘s Taemin, NCT‘s Taeyong, and WayV.

Day two, that is August 19 will have performances from ATEEZ, FIFTY FIFTY, Kep1er, Rain, xikers, and Boys Planet boyband ZEROBASEONE.

Lastly, day three will see performances from ATEEZ, EVERGLOW, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, Lapillus, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ. J-Pop act JO1 also will perform.