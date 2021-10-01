Find Out the Stars Headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Clear your calendars for Feb. 13, 2022 because the Super Bowl halftime show is shaping up to be an occasion you don’t want to miss.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Pepsi, the NFL and RocNation announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing Todd Kaplan said that it only makes sense to recruit Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for the show, as they “were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution.”

“So to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” he continued. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years—from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd—and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”