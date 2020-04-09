Source

Running a business is a journey of overcoming countless hurdles, barriers, and challenges. Sometimes, there are issues in the management; hiring becomes troublesome because you cannot find the right candidate. All these problems are relatively easy to overcome, but financial challenges can halt business operations.

Have you not seen businesses running out of cash even when sales are boosting? This is a very common problem that is faced by most businesses. Similarly, there are sudden expenses out of the budget, leading to constraints. Unfortunately, this is not it; here are six common financial challenges faced by small businesses.

Budgeting

Sticking to a budget is one of the most common challenges faced by businesses. Small businesses have a limited budget and high volumes of expenses, which results in overspending. Usually, small owners face this problem and are struggling to maintain a balance. Sometimes, some expenses cannot be ignored, while at times, they forget to keep a check in balance.

The ideal thing would be to create monthly budgets in a notebook, listing all the expenses precisely. It would give an idea of how much money you need and whether your budget is sufficient or not. Do not forget to look at your sources of income – sales and investments to see how much money you are generating. If expenses outweigh, then look for cost-cutting methods to sort things out.

Negative Cash Flow

Every business aims of profit maximization but without realizing the importance of positive cash flows. It is important to have cash coming into the business. After all, how would you spare money for utility bills and salaries? Well, this happens when you are only making credit sales. Alongside being risky, it does not bring cash to your business. Usually, you have to wait for months for customers to clear payments.

Sometimes, businesses start looking for funding options due to cash unavailability. The option of Invoice Based Financing and Invoice Factoring allows them to sell customer invoices in return for immediate cash. Honestly, try to escape these options and consider limiting your credit sales. For instance – 70% cash sales and 30% credit sales to maintain a suitable balance since it is essential to cover all business expenses.

Lack of Capital

Small businesses are trying to make ends meet, which reduces efficiency and productivity. You might be getting all work done from a single employee, delivering in poor results. All this happens because businesses do not have sufficient capital to cough up money on hiring and other expenses. At the same time, small businesses do not have enough potential and expertise to opt for external funding.

Similarly, working capital issues are also difficult to overcome since companies have heaps of cash tied up in inventory. Therefore, small businesses need to come up with better strategies and money management techniques. Enjoy some technological tools to predict future demand to avoid producing excess goods and services.

Limited Access to Funding Options

Small businesses are struggling to keep going without landing into financial crises. Hence, every business owner is reluctant to get their hands dirty on a loan or any external financing. However, if some are willing to opt for it, banks and financial institutions have heaps of requirements.

Firstly, they look at your business potential and financial statements to see whether it is giving a green signal for future profits or not. Secondly, they take a dig at your credit score. Unfortunately, small businesses are in the phase of establishing their image with an average credit score. Well, secured loans ask for collateral for security, but owners are not willing to take that risk.

Unsecured loans can lend you some bucks without collateral, but at relatively high–interest rates and long application processes. Hence, limited access to funding is another reason why it takes longer to over financial challenges faced by small businesses.

Debt Repayments

In difficult times of financial crunches, some businesses manage to get their hands-on loans while some foot their bills through credit cards. Honestly, it is not the ideal option available. You never know how the business would perform in the coming years, making repayments more like a challenge.

Similarly, loans are not interest-free; by taking loans, you end up adding to the existing long list of expenses. After all, paying interest on a loan is not a piece of cake, especially when you have penalties because of late payments. Believe it or not, but debt repayment is one of the biggest financial challenges faced by owners. Therefore, you have to be very careful when opting for financing.

But now, rather than crying over the spilled milk, look for debt consolidation or some other strategies since it is very important to combat these challenges and focus on business operations.

Unexpected Expenses

Unfortunately, unexpected expenses do not come after ringing a bell. It all happens suddenly, not leaving you with enough time to think about what went wrong. Sometimes, perfectly fine machinery breaks down, while at times, inventory gets stolen. Indeed, these are tough situations and very common. These unforeseen expenses were a big financial challenge for 35% of the business owners.

Those amazing budget plans go into vain because these expenses consume more than half of the budget. So, how can you overcome this problem? It might sound arduous but consider opening a general reserves fund to manage these expenses. You can also include unforeseen expenses in your budget, even if they do not occur at that time. It would leave you with excess cash, allowing you to use it when in need.

TO CONCLUDE

Finance is one of the significant problems and challenges faced by businesses. Majority companies have to discontinue their operations due to insolvency or lack of funds to run the business. Therefore, it is important to dodge these challenges by preparing for them or battling with the best techniques and strategies. Are you wondering about the challenges? Look above to see six financial challenges faced by small businesses.