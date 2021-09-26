FinanceBuzz Is Offering Someone $1,300 to Watch 13 Scary Movies

As the weather cools down and people begin to decorate their homes for Halloween, many turn to scary movies as a form of entertainment. And now there is an opportunity to get paid for it.

FinanceBuzz has put out a call looking for a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. They will pay this person $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies. Pretty easy, right?

The goal being that they wear a Fitbit and record their heart rate.

“You’ll help us discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies below,” the company said in a statement.

“You’ll also rank the movies based on your prediction of the size of their production budgets.”

The list of movies the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst must watch is a mix of high and low-budget flicks. Included are “Saw,” “Amityville Horror,” “A Quiet Place,” “A Quiet Place Part 2,” “Candyman,” “Insidious,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Sinister,” “Get Out,” “The Purge,” “Halloween (2018),” “Paranormal Activity,” and “Annabelle.”

In addition to $1,300, the company will also offer the movie-watcher a $50 gift certificate to cover renting the films and to fund their fright fest.

Applicants must be 18, and they must reside in the United States. Apply for the spooky gig on the FinanceBuzz website.