Finally Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Sold $8.2 Million Encino Mansion And Here Is Some Sneak Peak Into the Property

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and, shortly after, listed the couple’s custom-built mansion in Los Angeles, California. The property is one of several homes the pair shared and is in Encino, located in the San Fernando Valley. The house has finally sold more than a year later, but at a loss for Clarkson, who purchased the home in June 2018 for $8.5 million. It sold last week for $8.24 million, meaning she took a $260,000 loss on the sale.
According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the 9,839 square-foot residence, built-in 2018, features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. It was listed for just under $10 million at $9,995,000 in May 2020. The home has a cozy-looking exterior thanks to wood paneling, an accent that extends to the interior, combining several design aesthetics to create a distinctly Clarkson’s look. The mansion also includes a gourmet kitchen, a gym, and a two-level guest house. Scroll through to take a tour of the rustically modern home.
The exterior
The home’s exterior has an updated cabin feel thanks to multi-colored wood paneling. It’s located among plenty of trees for privacy and features several floor-to-ceiling windows so residents can enjoy the green view outside.
Room to Eat
The gourmet kitchen includes three islands, a La Cornue range, two dishwashers, and state-of-the-art appliances and looks out into the living room, both of which are done in shades of white and gray. The dining room features another modern light fixture and plenty of seating room for guests, and a wine rack sits nearby.
Living space
The home is anchored in wood beams and the ceiling and other rustic accents contrasting with sleek white walls and other modern furnishings. Nearly every room also features colorful decorations and bright accents, making for a truly unique design style.
Master Suite
The massive master suite features high wood-beamed ceilings, a paneled accent wall, a graphic-tiled fireplace, a private patio, and a lounge area. A large bathroom is done in white tile with black accents and a huge walk-in shower, and the walk-in closet has enough space for any clothes-lover.
The extras
The house also features several amenities, including a game room with a kitchen and a home gym.
Outdoor entertaining
There are also several spaces to lounge outside, including a seating area just off the living room with a plush couch and television, as well as the private patio off the master suite.
Backyard relaxation
A pool adds to the luxurious outdoor setup, including a two-level guest house with a full kitchen and two bathrooms and an outdoor area with a built-in lounge, fire pit, and a fully equipped kitchen with a pizza oven.