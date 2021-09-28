Finally Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Sold $8.2 Million Encino Mansion And Here Is Some Sneak Peak Into the Property

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and, shortly after, listed the couple’s custom-built mansion in Los Angeles, California. The property is one of several homes the pair shared and is in Encino, located in the San Fernando Valley. The house has finally sold more than a year later, but at a loss for Clarkson, who purchased the home in June 2018 for $8.5 million. It sold last week for $8.24 million, meaning she took a $260,000 loss on the sale.

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the 9,839 square-foot residence, built-in 2018, features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. It was listed for just under $10 million at $9,995,000 in May 2020. The home has a cozy-looking exterior thanks to wood paneling, an accent that extends to the interior, combining several design aesthetics to create a distinctly Clarkson’s look. The mansion also includes a gourmet kitchen, a gym, and a two-level guest house. Scroll through to take a tour of the rustically modern home.