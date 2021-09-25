Finally Below Deck Mediterranean’s Star Katie Flood Clears Up Crew Misconceptions

The chief stew onboard Lady Michelle, Katie Flood, clarifies how she runs her crew on Below Deck Mediterranean.

On the episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, for September 20, the show’s host raised the question, with Katie Flood, about a crew member’s assertion that a third stew is typically a “laundry bitch.”

Katie Flood, 29, had some things to clarify on the matter.

Below Deck Mediterranean – ‘It’s Part Of The Job’

During that game, Agree or Disagree Katie and Chef Mathew Shea disagreed about the third stew being “laundry bitch.”

In response, the reality TV star said, “Her point is: if we’re on a bigger boat, yes,” adding that, “We’re on a 55 meter [yacht]. I’ve got two girls under me. So that means Courtney’s going to be in the laundry all season? F–k no!”

Katie went on to add that every stew should be prepared to do laundry at any given time, “It’s part of the job,” adding, “if you want to be a stewardess, that’s what it is.”

Katie Flood, a New Zealand native, has six years of experience in yachting and has worked her way up from the bottom.

The Below Deck Mediterranean alumna has worked on private and charter yachts and is used to being questioned by owners and guests.

Below Deck Mediterranean – Revisiting Courtney’s Bio

According to Bravo, Courtney Veale grew up in North Wales, spending her days in the mountains on the lake.

The 27-year old has been the life and soul of the party, unlike Lexi Wilson (the former second stew), who was a belligerent member of Below Deck Mediterranean’s crew.

Courtney traveled the world for a few years after graduating from college. She worked odd jobs to make ends meet. Courtney revealed in a past episode that she worked as a bartender/nanny, Disney Princess, and even a ski resort representative during her travels.

Below Deck Mediterranean – She Found Her Passion

The third stew eventually made it to Australia, where she discovered yachting. After her first job, she was cruising in the South of France. She says she knew that this was her true passion.

The reality TV star has been determined to progress in interior design and has a lot of fun doing it. This third stew features detailed images that document her exciting and fun journeys on Instagram.

It’s always easy to catch new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean by tuning in to Bravo Mondays at 8 PM Central with early access to new episodes on Peacock.