Anne Heche did not have any drugs in her system at the time she crashed her car into an apartment in Los Angeles in August. The incident sparked a fire and caused severe injuries.

The Aug. 5 crash was a week later. TMZ reported Heche was “under the influence” Sources cited by law enforcement authorities have confirmed that Heche was a possible user of cocaine or fentanyl but not alcohol. According to an L.A. police spokesperson, Heche is still living and was being investigated for felony DUI.

On Tuesday, however, the LA County Coroner stated that a final toxicology report had revealed the presence benzoylecgonine. This is an inactive metabolite of cocaine and indicates only past use. “Therefore there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash,” The coroner stated.

A urine toxicology result detected “medications given to her after being treated in the hospital (including fentanyl) and prior use of marijuana, but not at the time of injury.”

A new toxicology report confirms the claim of an LA salon owner who claimed that the “Six Days, Seven Nights” Just minutes prior to the crash, a actress stopped by his shop and was very sweet. “coherent.”

Heche drove her Mini Cooper through an apartment building earlier in the morning. She was able to escape as neighbors tried to assist and she then continued on. Heche drove at an incredible speed down a residential street, crashing into the home that was on her left. “T” intersection.

Heche was lucky to escape injury. Heche was held in her vehicle for 30 minutes. After the fire, firefighters were able to free her from her injuries and wheel her into an ambulance. Heche, 53, died the week after her injuries.