Final Categories Available To Air Live

BAFTA Film Awards will be presented “revitalized” The 2023 ceremony will be held on February 19, with a brand new format. Along with the previously announced new digs at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony will for the first time culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories. The event was broadcast live with delay in previous years.

The show will have two hosts, instead of the single host. Unnamed hosts will be hosting from both the auditorium or from BAFTA Backstage Studio. This will provide viewers with a 360-degree experience, including VTs on the backstage and red carpet, as well as talent interviews of past winners, nominees, and presenters.

This year’s broadcast will include music performances from legends and newcomers. Shirley Bassey, who sang last year, brought down the house. “Diamonds Are Forever.”

BAFTA TV and Spun Gold TV will co-produce this production. Changes are part of an agreement to “reimagine and significantly expand the production and format” Both the TV and film awards ceremonies.

Three rounds of voting by BAFTA’s global membership kick off tomorrow with the longlist released on January 6 and nominations on January 19.

Jane Millichip is the CEO of BAFTA. “The EE BAFTA Film Awards are an annual showcase to celebrate the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. We know the transformative impact that winning a BAFTA can have, not only for the names in the gold envelope, but for all the people watching at home who we hope will be inspired to become the filmmakers of the future. The changes we are introducing to the BBC One broadcast of the Awards will ensure those audiences will have the best seats in the house. Going live for the last awards of the night will raise anticipation, and our back-stage studio will give viewers exclusive insight into the event and the talent taking part. Voting opens tomorrow, after an outstanding year for film – from British independent productions to global blockbusters. We can’t wait to reveal the nominees on 19th January.”