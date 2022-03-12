Filming Showtime docs was emotionally draining and exhausting.

Sheryl Crowneeded to be sold on documentary about her life.

The pitch came from her longtime manager and close friend Scooter Weintraub. After having consumed many docs during the pandemic, he had the idea. “I woke up one morning after watching about 100 documentaries during lockdown; I was like, ‘It’s time for Sheryl,'” Weintraub told an audience Friday, the opening night of Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival where “Sheryl” debuted. It will premiere on Showtime May 6th at 9:59 p.m. EDT/PDT.)

Weintraub (a producer), Crow, director Amy Scott and producer Brian Morrow participated in a Q&A following Friday’s screening.

Weintraub “talked to me, and I said, ‘absolutely not!'”Crow recalled that Crow got laughs from the crowd. “I was like, ‘You make documentaries when people are dead, after they’ve died in a fiery plane crash.” Crow “came around”With a clear vision of the project.

“I wanted it to be really honest,” Crow told the crowd. “I didn’t want it to be a feel good – ‘she’s won all these awards, and she’s done this and done that.’ There’s a whole life there that existed before I ever made it. My first album came out was 30.”

SXSW Film Festival returns mostly in-person with ‘Atlanta’ Season 3, ‘The Lost City’

Dolly Parton is a Beyonce fań To make a powerful version of Jolene: ‘Wouldn’t that be killer!’

Crow, now 60-years-old, applauds Scott, her team, and Scott. “creating a really safe place for me to expose the hard stuff.”

“Sheryl”Crow isn’t afraid to tackle difficult topics. Crow’s early interest in music and her early days as a professional musician, when she dropped off demo tapes to record companies, are the beginnings of this book. It also covers three broken engagements – one to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong – and her 2006 breast cancer diagnosis.

Crow candidly describes the depths of her depression and the horror of sexual harassment allegedly dealt by Michael Jackson’s former manager Frank DiLeo, who died in 2011. (She also spoke out about the misconduct The Independent(Last year.)

Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator Who ‘changed world’, dies at 77

“I talked about (the sexual harassment) on my first album, and I was heavily shut down,”Crow spoke with USA TODAY during the red carpet interview. Her debut album, “Tuesday Night Music Club”(1993), included a track called “What I Can Do for You”This is written from the point of view of a harasser. “I experienced what it was like before the #MeToo movement to suffer that and not have anyone be on your side and be believed, and also be vilified, to a certain extent.

“This documentary discusses things that have happened to many of us. I hope it creates a safe space for other women to discuss those things or to know they are not the only ones.”” she added. “It was very emotional for me to go back and look at these memories. In some ways, might’ve been healing, but not at all less emotional than when I was experiencing them, because I’ve never talked about them before. I have never really dived into the subject and shared my perspective. It was both exhausting and emotionally charged.”

Scott also sees the universal appeal of “Sheryl.”

“There are universal themes of victory and tragedy, song and sacrifice.” Scott said on the carpet. “In my heart of hearts, it’s for little girls because I have little girls, and I want little girls to look at Sheryl the way that I look at Sheryl and say, I can do the same thing, and I can climb those mountains.'”

Wynonna Judd shares Bono’s best advice and why she feels ‘very sister-mommy’ toward Billie Eilish