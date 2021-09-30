Film Lineup Set For Awards-Season Showcase

Deadline’s Contenders London is officially back and in person, with the latest edition of the movie awards-season showcase set for Saturday, October 9 at the Ham Yard Hotel. An all-day series of panels featuring 19 of the most popular films, their directors, actors, and below-the line talent will take place at 8 a.m. London Time. A virtual edition will be available starting at 9:30 AM.

Returning as host and moderator is Awardsline Executive Awards Editor Joe Utichi, who steers Deadline’s awards-season coverage. He’ll be joined by fellow moderators including Deadline Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming, Jr., Awardsline Deputy Editor Antonia Blyth, Television Editor Peter White, International Film Reporter Tom Grater, International Features Editor Diana Lodderhose, Awards Columnist and Film Critic Pete Hammond (who’ll be joining virtually), Awardsline contributor Damon Wise and Film Critic Anna Smith.

Throughout the event BAFTA, AMPAS and guild voters will hear from the filmmakers, stars and crew of movies from nine studios and distributors including Amazon Studios’ Encounter starring Riz Ahmed, A Hero from director Asghar Farhadi and the George Clooney-directed Ben Affleck drama The Tender Bar; Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2; and Neon’s Pablo Larrain-directed Spencer starring Kristen Stewart. Netflix is bringing a preview of five movies: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog; Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Venice Film Festival winner The Lost Daughter; Rebecca Hall’s Tessa Thompson-Ruth Negga movie Passing, which made its world premiere at Sundance; and the Idris Elba-Zazie Beetz-Regina King-Jonathan Majors-LaKeith Stanfield Western The Harder They Fall. Apple Original Films has its record-breaking Sundance pickup CODA from Sian Heder. MGM will bring a trio of No Time to Die, Cyrano and the Jennifer Hudson-starring Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Focus Features will be providing a look at its TIFF People’s Choice Award winner Belfast from Kenneth Branagh and Edgar Wright’s upcoming horror fantasy One Night in Soho. Altitude will bring the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane and Clio Barnard’s Ali & Eva. And then there’s Denis Villeneuve’s all-star sci-fi epic Dune from Warner Bros, which has been winning over audiences and critics after its world premiere at Venice and its play at TIFF.

Aero is this year’s Contenders London official sponsor. Sponsors include Michter’s, Eyepetizer and Watford Group.

