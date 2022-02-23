Film Academy Gets Zero Stars From Critics for Cutting 8 Key Categories From Oscars Broadcast

On Tuesday the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that it would cut 8 categories from the live portion of this year’s Oscars broadcast, apparently in an attempt to shorten the broadcast length.

While it remains to be seen how rank and file normies will react once the show airs, the overwhelming response from within the industry, media and from invested fans was fairly intense outrage over what many critics said was an insult to the people in the affected categories.

“Wow f— this,” actor Dylan O’Brien said, just for one example.

The affected categories, just for reference, are: Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action), and Sound. They’ll be presented in a more sparsely attended ceremony just before the broadcast, with shortened, edited footage edited into the live broadcast in some way.

Many people dinged the Academy for a decision they argued won’t actually bring in new viewers but might alienate the viewers that keep tuning in. Others pointed out that five of those categories — film editing, makeup and hairstyling, Music (original score), production design, and sound — are actually the crafts without which film as we understand it wouldn’t exist.

Still others argued that some of those affected categories actually are popular with general audiences, particularly original score. But of all the axed categories, editing seems to be the one industry people and media felt was the most egregious. For example, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie said, “film editing is literally what makes a movie a movie.”

Meanwhile, “Rick and Morty” writer Heather Ann Campbell summed things up thusly: “My favorite way to watch a movie is without any edits, just raw footage — unstructured and out of sequence — with every take that was shot. non-linear, without story. this is why film editing isn’t important to the final product and why the Oscar should be awarded in an alley.”

And well, we’ll just let the critics speak for themselves.

I’d love to know if this terrible Oscars decision was dictated by ABC, using the threat of a reduced license fee to exert its will on an Academy that sank way too much money into a museum…or whether the bad call is coming from inside the house, as horror films used to say. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 23, 2022

It is quite frankly astonishing that the Academy has managed to fail in getting younger audiences or a larger group of people interested in watching the Oscars while ALSO trying so hard to alienate the core group of people actually interested in watching the Oscars annually. https://t.co/3x1jpSscSb — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 23, 2022

Deciding to eliminate a few awards to shorten time doesn’t automatically translate to increased viewership. People aren’t suddenly going to go, “hair and makeup is out? I’m in!” It’s chasing imaginary viewers at the expense of the built-in audience. Not the way to fix the Oscars. — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 23, 2022

Dear @TheAcademy, You can give away the Best Editing, Production Design, Sound, and Makeup/Hairstyling #Oscars off-camera. But only if you do the whole show in one static shot. Of an empty stage. Without sound. And none of the presenters can wear makeup or do their hair. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) February 23, 2022

sorry but… and replace these time slots with what? musical numbers? I’d rather just see all the awards and keep it at that. no bits, no performances, just awards and crying. https://t.co/hDz7FJzkfp — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) February 23, 2022

my favorite way to watch a movie is without any edits, just raw footage — unstructured and out of sequence — with every take that was shot. non-linear, without story. this is why film editing isn’t important to the final product and why the Oscar should be awarded in an alley https://t.co/cUbbwQJNrB — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) February 23, 2022

However, the Oscars will continue to hand out awards for the Most Beloved Fugitive Child Rapist and Most Powerful Hollywood Mogul Widely Known To Be A Sociopathic Abuser But Still Celebrated By Ushttps://t.co/VUSXemfiGm — VerySavvyHat (@Popehat) February 23, 2022

Any awards ceremony that can’t find time to present categories this integral to filmmaking cannot seriously claim to honor the craft of cinema. https://t.co/2umW8FpuFt — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) February 23, 2022

A tacit acknowledgment that the Oscars are the celebrity awards, and it doesn’t have any very serious connection to filmmaking anymore. https://t.co/l73y3IDqzj — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 23, 2022

Instead of doing this, they should split the Oscars into two evenings, part 1 and part 2, hire competing producer teams…and see who puts on a better show https://t.co/FdIIYWEoRf — الكسندرا ميراي‎ (@Lexialex) February 23, 2022

Some people did make a decent argument that this won’t matter too much, long term, however, like Axios (formely of ) reporter Tim Baysinger.