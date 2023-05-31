Fighting game fans think they’ve found unannounced early access for Tekken 8

Three major series are releasing games in the coming 12 months.

Street Fighter 6 is set to be released in September. June 2It has received an incredible number of scores.

1 Jin Kazuma returns. Bandai Namco

Mortal Kombat 1 also will be testing two new play-tests prior to its launch date of September 19, 2009.

The first is an open stress test, while the second is for pre-ordered players. Both will take place in August.

Tekken 8, the third fighting video game that is releasing in the near future, will be getting a beta.

This was spotted VG247, beta tests have been seen in the data for Tekken 8’s Steam page.

Tekken 8 already has closed beta tests that were only available to professional tournament players.

Steam data includes the notes from a beta-test that’s not publicly visible.

One of the assets uploaded alongside the beta reads CNT which stands for ‘closed network test’.

Fighting games are often tested before release, so fans were anticipating a Tekken 8 Beta.

The tests are designed to test the server’s strength and its ability to handle the number of participants.

The developers can also see which characters online are favored.

To ensure each player has the ability to use his or her favourite character, studios try to balance out each character.

The data doesn’t mean that a beta test will definitely take place, but it is a strong indicator that one should be coming to Steam.

Tekken 8 is the only one of the three fighting games that doesn’t have a firm release date yet.

The release date is likely to be late 2023 or early 2024. However, a beta-test will be conducted a few month before the official launch.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.