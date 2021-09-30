FIFA 22 GAME-BREAKING bug discovered days before release

FIFA 22 launches this week, on Friday, October 1, but players with Early Access are running into game-breaking bugs.

EA Play subscribers and pre-ordered FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition were granted early access to the game.

FIFA 22Credit: Reddit/ u/goosebumpsHTX

How is anything like this acceptable in a game that comes out using the same engine, with minor changes, every single year? EA should have some competition, or at least two years to create a game that has some soul.

Still on the fence whether I’ll buy it this year #Fifa22 pic.twitter.com/ihhJfudYzS — RonTheDon 🇮🇪 (@RonTheDon001) September 28, 2021

But players are reporting all kinds of bugs, from fairly innocuous ones to bigger issues that are affecting the game.

One Reddit user posted a player image (above) entitled “Skinny arms are still an issue in FIFA 22.”

While it’s not impacting gameplay, fans are annoyed, calling it an “embarrassment” and “unacceptable“.

But a bug posted on Twitter has caused even more of a backlash against EA.

“How is anything like this acceptable in a game that comes out using the same engine, with minor changes, every single year?” The tweet accompanying the brief clip also reads.

The video shows two players disappearing from the screen as soon they come in contact with the ball.

The worst part is that the two players disappear from the video after they attempt to head the ball towards the goalkeeper.

The goal is open, and the AI kicks in the ball with Thanos-Esque magic.

There also appear to be a server issue based on another users tweet, and a few people on the Reddit and Twitter threads are contemplating cancelling their pre-orders.

There will no doubt be a day-one patch, which should address any bugs that were discovered before release.

EA hasn’t yet responded, but we’ll keep an eye out to see the patch notes.

If this hasn’t put you off, you can pre-order FIFA 22 for its lowest price yet.

You can also check out the Halo Infinite beta, which will be available this weekend on Xbox.

We’ve also got the Battlefield2042 beta next week.

